Israeli warplanes conducted extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting approximately 100 rocket launchers believed to be prepared for coming assaults on Israeli territory. According to statements from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the strikes destroyed around 1,000 rocket launcher barrels.

The airstrikes followed dire warnings from Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who threatened "tough retribution and just punishment" in response to recent attacks that reportedly compromised the militant group's communication infrastructure through explosives embedded in pagers and walkie-talkies.

- Lebanese officials reported that the explosive devices used in attacks this week were rigged with explosives upon their entry into the country, as detailed in a letter from Lebanon’s UN mission to the Security Council. The devices, including pagers and handheld radios, were reportedly detonated remotely via electronic messages, leading Lebanon to accuse Israel of orchestrating the attacks.

- In a separate but related incident, Hsu Ching-kuang, the president of Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese pager company connected to the proliferation of thousands of pagers targeting Hezbollah, was interrogated by prosecutors late Thursday before being released. Hsu maintained that Gold Apollo did not manufacture the devices linked to the attacks, asserting that they were produced by Budapest-based BAC, which licenses the Gold Apollo brand.

- Nasrallah condemned Israel's actions, stating they had crossed a "red line" following bombings attributed to Israel, which have resulted in the remote detonation of communication devices used by Hezbollah in both Lebanon and Syria. The recent attacks have reportedly claimed 37 lives and left around 3,000 injured, raising concerns of a looming full-scale war.

- As Israel's conflict extends into its 11th month, the recent escalation involving Hezbollah’s communication infrastructure has heightened fears of an all-out confrontation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated calls for restraint, emphasizing that both France and the United States advocate for de-escalation in Lebanon and the broader region.

- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant characterised the recent strikes as part of a "new phase" in the ongoing war, demanding courage and determination from Israeli forces. While Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement in the attacks on communication devices, security sources indicated that the operation could have been executed by Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency.