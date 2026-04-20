Japan earthquake: Northern Japan was jolted by a major earthquake on Monday, with the tremor registering a magnitude of 7.4, setting off tsunami alerts along the coastline and triggering urgent evacuation orders for communities in its path.

National broadcaster NHK reported the quake, as authorities warned that incoming waves could reach up to 3 metres in height along parts of Iwate Prefecture and Hokkaido.

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Officials did not mince words; the sea was already moving. Coastal communities were told to get to higher ground immediately and stay there until every warning had been formally withdrawn. Authorities cautioned that timing could not be precisely predicted, that waves might arrive ahead of or behind schedule, and that their height could surpass initial estimates. River mouths and coastlines were declared off-limits.

Emergency services mobilised rapidly as damage assessments got underway across the affected zones.

Why Japan is always in the line of fire

Monday's earthquake was serious, but for Japan, seismic events are a fact of national life. The country straddles four major tectonic plates on the western rim of the Pacific Ring of Fire, giving it the unenviable distinction of being among the most earthquake-prone places on the planet.

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With a population of around 125 million, Japan absorbs roughly 1,500 tremors annually and accounts for nearly one in five earthquakes recorded worldwide. Most pass without significant consequence, though the destruction any single quake inflicts depends on where it originates and how deep beneath the surface it begins.

The collective memory of what earthquakes can do at their worst remains vivid. Fifteen years ago, a magnitude-9.0 quake off the northeastern coast sent a wall of water inland that killed or left missing approximately 18,500 people.

The tsunami also overwhelmed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, triggering a meltdown that contaminated surrounding areas and forced the relocation of hundreds of thousands of residents, consequences that are still being managed today.