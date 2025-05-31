'We want to go further with India': Macron pitches India as key partner in revamped Indo-Pacific plan

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to deepen France's engagement with key regional players, particularly India, as part of a renewed Indo-Pacific strategy. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Macron emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening ties with India amid intensified geopolitical competition in the region. “We want to go further, particularly with India,” he stated, underscoring the pivotal role of India in France's Indo-Pacific ambitions. The Shangri-La Dialogue, regarded as the largest defence and security conference in Asia, provides a platform for such significant announcements.

Macron unveiled that a forthcoming strategy will focus on enhancing defence cooperation, maritime security, and economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. This approach aims to position France as a "balancing power" amidst rising tensions between China and the West. The strategy seeks to fortify alliances and promote stability in a region marked by disputes and economic rivalries. Macron's statements underscore a commitment to a multipolar world where France can operate as an influential mediator.

The French President also addressed concerns over "revisionist countries" during his speech, highlighting the challenge posed by nations seeking to impose "spheres of coercion" under the guise of influence. He specifically pointed to attempts to control areas from Europe to the South China Sea, appropriating resources like fishing or minerals. This critique is particularly relevant given ongoing disputes in the South China Sea, where territorial claims have raised international tensions.

Macron's statements followed his recent visits to Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore, where he sought to reinforce France's position as a dependable partner for countries navigating the complexities of US-China relations. These visits reflect the strategic importance of Southeast Asia amid global supply chain uncertainties and trade dynamics, highlighting France's commitment to the region's stability and economic growth.

Furthermore, Macron used the platform to caution against complacency in supporting Ukraine, warning of broader implications for regions like Taiwan and the Philippines. “If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction,” he warned, drawing parallels to potential scenarios in Asia. This highlights the interconnectedness of global geopolitics and the ripple effects that conflicts in one region can have on others.

The French President's remarks come as regional democracies like Australia, Japan, and South Korea actively support Ukraine, contrasting with China and North Korea, which have bolstered Russia with financial and material assistance. Macron's engagements underscore France's efforts to present itself as a stabilising force amid global geopolitical tensions, balancing partnerships across diverse regions.