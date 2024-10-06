scorecardresearch
Business Today
Mass shooting at bus station in Israel's Beersheba: 1 killed, 9 injured

This incident marks the second mass shooting in Israel within a week. On October 1, a suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa area left eight people dead and seven others injured.

The scene of the attack at Israel’s Beersheba Central Bus Station. (Photo: The Times of Israel) The scene of the attack at Israel’s Beersheba Central Bus Station. (Photo: The Times of Israel)

One person was killed and nine others were injured in a terror attack at the central bus station in Israel's Beersheba on Sunday, according to Israeli police. The attacker responsible for the shooting was shot dead by authorities. 

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, confirmed that its paramedics treated nine people with injuries of varying severity at the scene. Of the injured, one was reported to be in moderate-to-serious condition, four were in moderate condition, and three sustained minor injuries. All were transported to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for treatment.

A significant security force is currently at the site of the attack.

This incident marks the second mass shooting in Israel within a week. On October 1, a suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa area left eight people dead and seven others injured. Israeli authorities reported that two gunmen were involved in that attack and were subsequently neutralised.


 

Published on: Oct 06, 2024, 6:38 PM IST
