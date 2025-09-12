Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will be sworn in as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister at 9 pm today, following the dissolution of Parliament.

Karki, who earlier served as Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, has been chosen to lead a transitional government with the mandate to steer the country towards political stability. Her elevation comes in the wake of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation amid mounting anti-graft protests across Nepal.

Karki’s rise to the top office reflects growing public frustration over corruption scandals, as well as a push for fresh leadership from younger citizens.

Journey from judiciary to politics

Karki, born on June 7, 1952 in Biratnagar, Morang district, became Nepal’s first female Chief Justice in 2016. However, she was controversially removed from the post just months before her retirement in 2017 by then Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and a large section of lawmakers.

Despite her earlier ouster, Karki has now emerged as the Gen Z’s choice for Prime Minister, defeating Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah in a nearly four-hour-long virtual selection meeting.

Karki completed her graduation from Mahendra Morang College, Biratnagar, and pursued a Master’s in Political Science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). She later studied law at Nepal’s Tribhuvan University.

In a recent interview with CNN-News18, she fondly recalled her time at BHU, saying: *“I still remember my late teachers, my late friends… I still remember the river Ganga. Besides the Ganga, there was a hostel.”*

Political turmoil and public anger

Oli’s resignation followed weeks of nationwide demonstrations that turned violent after the government’s controversial ban on social media platforms. Although the ban was quickly revoked, protests snowballed into a larger anti-government movement, with government buildings and lawmakers’ residences set ablaze.

Police spokesman Binod Ghimire told AFP that at least 51 people have died this week, including 21 protesters and three policemen. Over 1,000 people have been injured, while more than 12,500 prisoners escaped from jails during the unrest.

With a transitional government now in place, Karki faces the challenge of calming public anger, restoring stability, and charting Nepal’s political course after one of its bloodiest weeks in recent years.