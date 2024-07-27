‘Olympics died tonight’: Paris accused of blasphemy and hurting religious sentiments as netizens call it the worst opening ceremony in the history of any sporting event

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics has incited widespread controversy due to its incorporation of drag-queen-themed imagery involving religious and historical figures. Performances during the ceremony, intended to reflect France's history and culture, included provocative portrayals such as a headless Marie Antoinette singing with her severed head in hand, adorned with drag-style makeup. This depiction was one of many drag-themed elements recurring throughout the event. Additionally, three drag queens were among the 10,000 torchbearers relaying the Olympic flame from Greece through French territories to Paris.

A particularly contentious display featured performers, including drag queens and a large woman wearing an aureole halo crown, parodying Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," a renowned painting of Christ and his apostles. This segment has drawn significant backlash, with many international political figures, especially from American politics, condemning it as indicative of cultural decline in Western civilization.

Riley Gaines of OutKick commented on social media, criticizing the visibility of drag performers at the Olympic Games and questioning claims of oppression or marginalization within the community. Tesla founder Elon Musk also weighed in, labeling the display as disrespectful to Christians.

NFL player Harrison Butker quoted scripture to denounce the portrayal, emphasizing the consequences of mocking religious symbols. Ex-transgender influencer Oli London described the scene as an open mockery of Jesus' Last Supper, while anti-woke commentator Libs of TikTok remarked that the Olympics had transformed into a prolonged drag show.

The ceremony's provocative elements have sparked strong reactions from various conservative commentators. Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton suggested that the display reflected contempt for Western civilization by the transnational Left. Radio host Clint Russell expressed concern that the ceremony's reinterpretation of the Last Supper signaled a message of exclusion to the world's 2.4 billion Christians. Canadian conservative commentator Harrison Faulkner and video journalist Nick Sortor echoed these sentiments, questioning the direction and intentions behind the opening ceremony.

Amidst the backlash, some commentators reflected on the broader implications for France's international image. Finance and culture commentator Wall Street Silver compared France's approach unfavorably to China's, suggesting that France showcased the worst aspects of its culture during the Olympics. Army veteran and radio host Bob Lonsberry drew historical parallels, implying that such displays might explain why many people historically left Europe to settle in the United States.

French conservative politician and European Parliament member Marion Maréchal addressed international viewers directly, asserting that the polarizing display did not represent the views of many French citizens. She emphasized that the drag queen parody of the Last Supper was a provocation by a left-wing minority and did not speak for France as a whole.

In summary, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics has ignited significant controversy and backlash due to its provocative use of drag-queen-themed imagery and parodies of religious scenes. The reactions highlight deep divides in public opinion on cultural representation and the role of provocative art in international events.