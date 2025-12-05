Pakistan appoints Field Marshal Asim Munir as first Chief of Defence Forces

On Thursday, President Asif Ali Zardari officially appointed Field Marshal Asim Munir as Pakistan's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), marking a significant shift in the country's military structure. This appointment, which is for a period of five years, was approved after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif submitted the formal request.

Field Marshal Munir’s appointment as CDF follows the 27th Constitutional Amendment, passed last month by Pakistan's parliament. The amendment aimed to create the new position of CDF to streamline decision-making and unify the command structure within Pakistan's military. This move comes as a response to the growing need for more efficient command in critical situations.

With the creation of the CDF, the post of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) has been abolished. Field Marshal Munir, who was already serving as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) since November 2022, had his tenure extended for five years in 2024.

President Zardari, in a statement from his office, wished Munir well in his new role. This decision to appoint the first CDF resolves any lingering doubts about delays in the appointment, especially after the retirement of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the last CJCSC, on November 27.

Further, Zardari also approved a two-year extension for Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, which will take effect after his current tenure ends in March 2026.

The official notification ends speculation about any legal or political hurdles, as Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar clarified in a press briefing that there were no obstacles to the CDF appointment and that the notification would be issued shortly.

(With inputs from PTI)