Pakistan: Election Commission sets up high-level committee to probe rigging allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up a high-level committee to investigate the rigging allegations made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha. The decision followed Chatha's resignation in protest against electoral irregularities.

Protests were launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who claimed the election results were manipulated and their mandate was stolen in the February 8 elections.

The committee, including senior election commission officials, will record statements of returning officers and submit a report within three days.

Legal action against the Rawalpindi commissioner will be decided after reviewing the report findings. Despite earlier rejecting allegations of rigging in the general election held on February 8, the ECP will conduct an inquiry.

Chatha admitted to converting losers into winners with a 50,000 votes margin and apologized to returning officers. He claimed that fake stamps are still being affixed on ballot papers.

After resigning, Chatha said: "We converted the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin. I apologise to the returning officers of my division." He further confessed to having attempted suicide due to pressure from Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis.

"We wronged the country... I should be executed in Rawalpindi's Kachehri Chowk," Chatha was quoted as saying by The News International. A political deadlock in Pakistan continues as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) failed to agree on government formation after national elections.

Both parties will hold a fourth meeting to build consensus for a coalition government. Despite significant progress on various issues, no final resolution was reached.

PPP and PML-N formed Contact and Coordination Committees to discuss and formalize coalition recommendations. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari put forward conditions for supporting the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition.

The joint statement read: "The proposals put forth by both parties were thoroughly discussed, and while substantial progress were achieved, further deliberations are required to finalise the matters at hand."

While PPP would support PML-N in electing Pakistan's PM, they would not be part of the government. In the recent national general election, PML-N secured 79 seats, PPP won 54 seats, and MQM-P secured victory in 17 constituencies.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Pakistan's poll official steps down, admits election irregularities

Also Read: Pakistan Elections 2024: Asif Ali Zardari to be next President after PML-N, PPP agree to join hands

Also Read: Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's party nominates Shehbaz Sharif as PM candidate, Maryam Nawaz for Punjab CM post