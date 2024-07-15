Pakistan to ban former PM Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for alleged “anti-state activities”

The Pakistan government has decided to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the political party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan’s information minister, Attaullah Tarar, made the announcement on July 15, days after a series of court decisions were made favouring the former leader.

Tarar attributed the decision to “credible evidence” citing allegations against Khan, including leaking state secrets and inciting riots.

Khan has been jailed for nearly a year over a slew of court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in February elections.

“The decisions were taken in light of the former ruling party’s involvement in the May 9 events and the PTI’s former or current leaders' attempts to sabotage Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” said Tarar, Pak media reported.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court last week granted Khan’s party more seats in the Parliament in a landmark ruling while his illegal marriage conviction was overturned on July 13.

Khan had formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996, which formed the government in 2018. His government fell in April 2022 after losing a no-trust motion.

