Paris Olympics 2024: Australian woman raped by 5 alleged immigrant men days before the global games

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a 25-year-old Australian woman was gang raped in the Pigalle district of Paris. The incident occurred just days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, reported Daily Mail.

The woman, who had spent the evening at bars and clubs near the Moulin Rouge, was attacked by a group of five men described as being "of African appearance" around 5 a.m. She managed to escape and sought refuge in the Dounia kebab shop on Boulevard de Clichy.

Security footage from the kebab shop shows the visibly distressed woman entering and pleading for help. She was comforted by staff and patrons until a man, whom she identified as one of her attackers, entered the shop. The man approached her, patted her on the back, and ordered food, prompting another diner to confront him. The confrontation was broken up by staff, and the alleged attacker ran away from the premises.

Police arrived shortly after, speaking with the woman and taking her to Bichat hospital. The footage is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.

French authorities have launched a major investigation into the attack. No arrests have been made, and the Paris Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed a judicial inquiry into the gang rape allegation. The woman's phone was also reportedly stolen during the assault.

The Australian Embassy in Paris is in contact with French authorities, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is prepared to provide consular assistance.

The attack has heightened security concerns as Paris prepares for the influx of tourists for the Olympics. The Boulevard de Clichy, located in Paris's red-light district and near the Stade de France, where the opening ceremony will be held, is now under increased scrutiny.

Parisian police are intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of visitors, with 45,000 police officers, 18,000 soldiers, and additional security measures, including metal barriers and aerial units, being deployed. However, the French authorities are short of security staff. France has requested assistance in security from other countries like England and Qatar.

This incident follows a series of recent rapes in Paris, including the assault of a British woman during the Fête de la Musique in June and the rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in the Hauts-de-Seine suburb. An American woman was also raped during Fashion Week in January.

Most of the cases were reportedly committed by immigrants. The influx of immigrants from Africa and the Middle East in France has led to an increase in crimes against women and other public disorder throughout the country.

Despite increased police presence and security measures ahead of the Olympics, these incidents have raised concerns about the safety of visitors and residents in the city.

The investigation into the latest attack is ongoing, with authorities working to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.