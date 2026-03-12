'Pay us compensation, or we will...': Iran's supreme leader warns US and Israel

In his address, read by an anchor on Iranian state television, Khamenei did not directly name the countries but referred to them as the enemy, according to CNN.

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“We will ask for compensation from the enemy. If we can’t get compensation from the enemy, we will destroy their properties as much as they have destroyed ours,” Khamenei declared.

Khamenei also warned that Iran would continue to target neighboring countries housing US bases. "We have had good relationships with all these 15 neighboring countries … we only targeted these military bases (and) we will continue, we will have to continue and do so,” he said, adding that the countries must clarify their positions to "the invaders of our beloved homeland and the murderers of our people." He urged these nations to close their US bases “as soon as possible.”

Iran's supreme leader did not made any appearance because he suffered a fractured foot and other minor injuries on the first day of the US and Israel's bombardment campaign, CNN reported, citing sources.

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In addition to his calls for retribution, Khamenei warned that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, would remain closed as a “tool of pressure” in the ongoing conflict.

He also paid tribute to his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, who was killed in opening strikes by US and Israel on February 28. "Not only this period, but the future of our country is at stake. The death of our leader has shown the world that he always stood for the truth. The responsibility on us today is immense," he said.

"The Islamic Republic is our identity. Now that I am here, the Iranian people have shown the world that we are a great nation. It is important to understand the verses of the Quran. We have great leaders and must learn from them. A leader cannot succeed without the support of the people," Khamenei added.