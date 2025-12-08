Business Today
Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, triggers tsunami alerts

The authorities have issued tsunami warning for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate. Reuters reported that the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11:15 pm. 

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 8, 2025 9:15 PM IST
Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, triggers tsunami alerts7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan, triggering a tsunami warning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Waves were reportedly as high as three metres, which triggered panic among people. The authorities have issued tsunami warning for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate. Reuters reported that the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11:15 pm. 

Tsunami warnings are currently in effect for coastal regions of Japan, the JMP said in a flash alert, adding that the earthquake occurred off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture. 

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at 11.15 p.m. local time (9.15 a.m. ET) around 44 miles off the coast of the country and at a depth of around 33 miles. 

Japan's weather agency said that the tsunami could reach a height of almost 10 feet (3 meters) in some areas of the coastline. A 16-inch (40cm) tsunami height has already been observed in Aomori, the agency said.

 

Published on: Dec 8, 2025 8:57 PM IST
