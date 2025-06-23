The Indian Embassy in Qatar has urged Indian nationals to stay indoors and remain cautious following Iranian missile strikes on US military installations in the Gulf country.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," the Embassy said in a statement issued Monday night.

The advisory came shortly after Iran launched six missiles targeting US military bases in Qatar, in what it called a retaliation for American airstrikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend. The attack, announced by Iranian state TV as part of "Operation Besharat Fatah," marks the first direct response from Tehran since the US bombed several Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday night.

According to Axios, which cited an Israeli official, the missiles were aimed specifically at US installations in Qatar. While there was no official confirmation of impact or casualties, Reuters and AFP reported explosions over the capital city, Doha.

The US military has a major presence in Qatar, particularly at the Al Udeid Air Base — its largest facility in the Middle East. Monday's strikes signaled a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising fears of a broader regional confrontation.

Earlier in the day, Qatar temporarily shut down its airspace amid the rising threat. The US and British embassies issued alerts to their citizens, asking them to shelter in place due to a "heightened security threat." That advisory triggered emergency responses across Doha, with schools, universities, and offices asking people to remain indoors until further notice.

The backdrop to the missile launches was a dramatic weekend airstrike by the United States, which dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on underground Iranian nuclear sites. The move came with a warning from President Donald Trump, who raised the possibility of toppling the Iranian regime.

Tehran's Monday response was framed as a counter to what it described as "blatant military aggression."