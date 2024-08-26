Sheikh Hasina: Two Bangladeshi diplomats in India relieved of their duties by caretaker govt

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

Bangladesh unrest: The diplomats – Shaban Mahmud and Ranjan Sen – were serving at the High Commission in India, when the order came into effect on August 17. 

Sheikh Hasina extradition: Two Bangladesh diplomats relieved of their duties

Two Bangladeshi diplomats have been relieved of their duties as per the orders of the caretaker government in Dhaka. The diplomats – Shaban Mahmud and Ranjan Sen – were serving at the High Commission in India, when the order came into effect on August 17. 

Mahmud was serving as the  First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi when he was asked to vacate his post before the end of his contract. Sen was also a First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata. His contract was set to end in 2026, and had to relinquish his position on Saturday. Sheikh Hasina government had reappointed Sen. 

This comes after India pulled out ‘non-essential’ staff and families of diplomats at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka due to concerns about violence in Bangladesh. This also comes amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh following the ouster of the Hasina government, that forced her to flee to India. 

Hasina was facing a mass student uprising before the fall of the government. She was forced to resign as the prime minister and fled to India on August 5. Hasina has been in India for nearly three weeks and also faces the possibility of an extradition. This comes as her diplomatic passport was revoked by the caretaker government. The cancellation of her diplomatic passport and associated visa privileges puts her at risk of extradition under the legal framework of the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India.

Hasina also faces 51 cases including 42 for murder, reported Bangladeshi news outlet Daily Star, citing government sources. Hasina has made no comment on her plans for the future, but her US-based son Sajeeb Wazed 'Joy' has indicated that she may be in India for an extended period. Earlier reports suggested that Hasina might leave for another country, possibly the UK, but a statement by a British government spokesperson indicated that her plea for asylum was unlikely to be accepted.
 

Published on: Aug 26, 2024, 9:33 AM IST
