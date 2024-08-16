Bangladesh unrest: Dhaka could ask New Delhi for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, says report

Bangladesh could ask India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who resigned from her prime ministerial position and fled the country in the aftermath of the countrywide students protest.

The country's de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain said that Dhaka is to decide whether to ask New Delhi to extradite Hasina, according to a report in news agency Reuters. Hasina is “facing so many cases”, he said. If the country's home and law ministries decide, "we have to ask for her...return to Bangladesh", he said.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 following a violent uprising that resulted in nearly 300 deaths, including many students. She has already been named in two murder cases along with senior members of her cabinet. Ataur Rahman, deputy director of the investigation cell of the International Crimes Tribunal, stated that a third case has been launched against ten people, including Hasina, for murder, torture, and genocide during the protests.

At least three of Hasina's former ministers and advisers have been arrested in Bangladesh. In her only statement since her ouster, Hasina has called for a probe into the killings and vandalism during the protests. She has not commented on the charges against her.

Hossain, a retired diplomat, is the adviser on foreign affairs in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus, which was sworn in last week after Hasina's ouster. The council of advisers includes other retired officials, lawyers, student leaders of the protests, and some opposition politicians.

Meanwhile, the new caretaker government in Bangladesh has prioritised improving law and order, according to the advisor to the interior ministry. An interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in after Hasina fled, aiming to hold elections.

Hasina's resignation led to both celebrations and violence, with her residence in Dhaka being ransacked and statues of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, defaced. Reports of vandalism and attacks on minorities have emerged. Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population, have historically supported Hasina's Awami League party. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has urged Yunus to protect minorities, citing attacks on Hindu homes, businesses, and temples.