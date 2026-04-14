Strait of Hormuz sees minimal ship movement after US blockade: Report

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains sharply below normal levels following the end of the brief ceasefire and the full implementation of a US military blockade on Iranian ports, with only a limited number of vessels managing to transit the critical waterway.

According to ship-tracking data from Kpler, just six vessels crossed the strait on April 13, underscoring the continued disruption in one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Even in the days immediately preceding the blockade, activity was subdued, with 14 ships recorded on April 12—still a fraction of pre-conflict volumes.

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Ship traffic after blockade

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) formally began enforcing the blockade on April 13, targeting all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Since then, only a small number of ships have attempted transit.

Traffic deflates further after US blockade takes effect



Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below typical levels, with just six vessels crossing on 13 April compared with 14 the previous day. While a ceasefire and the US naval blockade are now in place,… pic.twitter.com/swZQ6OYgPh — Kpler (@Kpler) April 14, 2026

Data indicates that around 23 vessels have been tracked moving through the region since the blockade took effect, with a majority having direct links to Iran—either flying the Iranian flag, calling at Iranian ports, or operating under sanctions. This suggests that mainstream commercial operators continue to avoid the route altogether.

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Crucially, the broader trend remains deeply negative. Between February 28, when the conflict began, and April 12, only 279 ships passed through the strait. In the short ceasefire window between April 8 and April 12, just 45 ships transited—highlighting that even a temporary pause in hostilities failed to restore normal flows.

With the ceasefire now over and the blockade active, there are no signs of a meaningful rebound in traffic.

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Minimal traffic

The scale of the disruption becomes clearer when compared with historical averages. Before the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz handled roughly 100 to 138 vessels daily, according to maritime data. That volume has now collapsed by more than 95%, reducing one of the busiest shipping lanes globally to sporadic, high-risk crossings.

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The decline is not merely a function of military restrictions. Structural constraints, including war-risk insurance premiums, compliance checks, and unclear rules of engagement, are keeping shipowners on the sidelines. For many operators, especially those carrying crude or LNG cargoes, the risk-reward equation remains unfavourable.

Operational risks

Shipping companies are navigating a highly complex risk environment. Conflicting directives from the US and Iran have created uncertainty around permissible routes and compliance requirements. While Washington has stated that non-Iran-bound vessels will not be obstructed, enforcement clarity remains limited.

At the same time, Iran has warned of retaliation against regional ports, raising the spectre of further escalation.

Security risks at sea are also a major deterrent. The presence of sea mines and unmapped explosives has forced ships to deviate from traditional navigation lanes. Instead of using the established mid-channel routes, vessels are now hugging the Iranian coastline, following alternative paths deemed relatively safer.

ALSO READ: 'No clear direction of...': 14 ships cross Strait of Hormuz since US blockade

Escalation risks

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Security concerns have been reinforced by direct attacks on commercial vessels. Kpler data shows that at least 22 ships have been targeted since the conflict began, spanning multiple territorial waters including the UAE, Oman, Iraq, and Qatar.

These incidents have further eroded shipowner confidence and contributed to elevated war-risk insurance premiums, compounding the cost and complexity of operating in the region.

Meanwhile, the disruption has already translated into a global energy shock. Oil and gas supplies through the strait have dropped by an estimated 20%, while prices have surged roughly 50% since the conflict began.