US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a country supplying military weapons to Iran will face a 50% tariff on all goods sold to the United States, effective immediately.

"A country supplying military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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In another post shared earlier, Trump signaled a shift in tone towards Iran after reaching a ceasefire with Tehran. He said the United States will work closely with Iran, "which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!"

He said there will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) "Nuclear Dust." "It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to," he said.

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Late Tuesday. Trump pulled back from earlier threats to launch devastating strikes on Iran if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened. In a last-minute decision, Trump announced that the US and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire, which includes the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz.