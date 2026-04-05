US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that several of Tehran's top military leaders had been killed in a large-scale strike on the Iranian capital, even as the United States grappled with battlefield losses.

Many of Iran's military leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much less, with this massive strike in Tehran," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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The message was accompanied by a one-minute, seven-second video that appeared to show explosions lighting up the skyline.

The claim came at a moment of rising uncertainty over the direction of the conflict in West Asia.

Trump had earlier issued a 48-hour warning to Tehran, saying that "all hell will rain down" if Iran does not either reach an agreement with Washington or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

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The escalation comes amid a series of operational setbacks for the US military. Two American warplanes were reported downed over Iran in a single day, marking the first such losses in nearly six weeks of fighting.

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US officials confirmed that one crew member remains missing inside hostile territory, prompting a search operation under high-risk conditions.

The developments have also unsettled Washington. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down and retire immediately. No formal explanation was provided, but the decision came as scrutiny intensified over the conduct and cost of the war.

Meanwhile, Iran's top military command has rejected a fresh ultimatum from Trump, who warned of devastating strikes on critical infrastructure if Tehran fails to reach a deal or reopen Hormuz within 48 hours, according to Al Jazeera.

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters described Trump's remarks as "helpless, nervous, unbalanced, and stupid."