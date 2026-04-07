‘Today will be the largest volume of strikes…’: US as Tuesday deadline for Iran approaches

The US said today, Tuesday, will see the largest volume of strikes on Iran since the operation began on February 28. This comes after Tehran rejected the ceasefire and peace talks proposal. Trump had given Iran time till Tuesday 8 pm EDT (Wednesday 5:30 am IST) to accept their demands and cease retaliation.

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"Per the president's direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation. Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely, because this president does not play around. You can ask (Iranian military commander Qasem) Soleimani, you can ask (former Venezuelan president Nicolas) Maduro, you can ask (former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei,” said US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, during a briefing.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, says, "Per the president's direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation. Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely, because this president… pic.twitter.com/pXIz1yPgFn — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026

Despite Trump’s multiple threats to decimate Iranian infrastructure, Tehran rejected the ceasefire and said that a permanent end to the war was necessary. Trump had threatened to take out Iran if they did not meet his deadline to reach a deal.

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A Pakistani-brokered framework aimed at ending the war proposed an immediate ceasefire, followed by negotiations on a broader peace settlement to be concluded within 15 to 20 days but the Iranian response included 10 clauses addressing the end of conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction efforts.

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Trump rejected the Iranian response and described his deadline as final.

At a news conference, Trump said Iran could be "taken out" in one night, possibly as soon as Tuesday night. He threatened to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges, dismissing concerns that such actions could be considered war crimes or alienate Iran's population of 93 million.