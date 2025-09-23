Trump to meet Shehbaz Sharif on the margins of UNGA session

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, coinciding with the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The meeting takes place as both leaders are attending the annual summit, with Pakistan's delegation led by Sharif and accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with other senior officials.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Pakistani prime minister's participation follows a period of heightened regional tensions, notably following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent Indian military operations.

In May, President Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after what he described as a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington. Since then, Trump has repeatedly claimed he "helped settle" the tensions between the two countries, and he is expected to reiterate this position during his UNGA address.

Trump arrived in New York on Monday evening and will participate in a series of diplomatic engagements before departing for Washington on Tuesday night.

Trump's agenda includes delivering his first General Debate address to world leaders since commencing his second term. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the President will deliver a "major speech" highlighting the "renewal of American strength around the world" and referencing his administration's "ending of seven global wars and conflicts." Leavitt added that Trump will also, later in the day, hold a multilateral meeting with Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

Advertisement

Alongside his meeting with Sharif, Trump is scheduled for bilateral discussions with leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union, as well as a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.