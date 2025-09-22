'Indian, Chinese engineers are the reason you...': Ex-Twitter executive criticises $100,000 H-1B visa fee introduced by Trump

Esther Crawford, former director of product management during Twitter’s transition to X, has openly criticised the introduction of a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications in the United States. The fee, introduced by President Donald Trump, impacts a visa programme crucial for employing high-skilled foreign workers, especially Indian engineers.

Crawford highlighted the significant contributions made by immigrant engineers, urging for recognition of their role in technology development. She specifically praised the commitment and expertise of engineers from India and China, who make up the majority of H-1B visa holders at Twitter/X.

She wrote on X, “They stayed after the acquisition, worked long hours and solved brutally complex problems alongside American colleagues.” She added, "When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they're the reason you can tweet at all."

Twitter/X survived because of H-1B engineers, mostly from India & China. They stayed after the acquisition, worked long hours and solved brutally complex problems alongside American colleagues. When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they’re the reason you can tweet at all. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) September 21, 2025

Crawford’s remarks underline the essential role played by Indian and Chinese engineers in Twitter/X’s continued operation post-acquisition, signalling broader concerns in the tech industry about potential restrictions on access to global talent pools.

Elon Musk has not commented publicly on the recent visa fee, but his previous views echo some of the rationale behind the move. Musk has supported the H-1B programme while also advocating for higher costs, stating he called for making it more expensive since he thought the system was “broken.”

Data shows Indian nationals account for over 70% of the estimated 400,000 H-1B visa holders, with Chinese citizens at about 12%. The new one-time fee applies only to applications after 21 September, exempting existing holders and renewals. Experts warn the cost may exceed the median annual wages of many H-1B professionals, making it difficult for companies to continue hiring foreign workers under this scheme.

The increased application cost could prompt American companies to shift some job roles abroad. However, the proposed HIRE Act aims to introduce heavy taxation on payments to foreign companies for outsourced jobs, if approved, which could further complicate workforce planning for US technology companies.