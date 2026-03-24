Trump wants to reach a deal with Iran but success of talks unlikely: Report

US President Donald Trump appears determined to reach a deal with Iran aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East, according to three senior Israeli officials who told Reuters. However, the officials, speaking anonymously, said it is unlikely that Iran would agree to US demands in any new round of negotiations.

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The talks previously broke down on February 28 following the launch of the US-Israeli war on Iran. The US demands are expected to include curbs on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Trump wrote on social media on Monday that the US and Iran had held "very good and productive" conversations about a "complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East." However, Iran responded by stating that no negotiations had taken place. He added that conversations held on Sunday would continue on Monday and, if productive, could lead to a deal very soon.

Trump also said that his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner had conducted the talks. Trump also ordered a five-day postponement of any military strikes against Iranian power plants, just hours before a deadline that risked escalating the conflict, now in its fourth week.

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Iranian parliamentary speaker, Mohammad ⁠Bagher Ghalibaf said: “Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved.No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Trump believed there was a possibility of "leveraging the mighty achievements obtained by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and the US military, in order to realise the goals of the war in a deal” that will preserve their vital interests.