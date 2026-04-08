Trump's Iran deadline ends today: What all he has threatened to blow up and what next

US President Donald Trump has set a dramatic deadline for Iran, threatening to destroy key infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint in global oil trade.

Trump issued the threat in a Truth Social post on Sunday and doubled down on his demands during a press conference in the White House on Monday. The deadline for Tehran's compliance is Tuesday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST).

Advertisement

During the briefing at White House, Trump outlined a plan in which US military forces would target and obliterate Iran's infrastructure, with bridges and power plants in the line of fire.

"A lot of people are affected by this, but we're giving them till tomorrow, 8:00 eastern time. And after that, they're going to have no bridges, they're going to have no power plants, stone ages, yeah, stone ages," Trump stated.

When pressed for details on which civilian targets might be hit, Trump refused to divulged the information but stressed the scale of the destruction, saying, "We have a plan because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12:00 tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again."

Advertisement

The threat includes the possibility of targeting other Iranian infrastructure, such as oil facilities and water desalination plants, with Trump warning that Iran could be "back to the Stone Age."

Over the weekend, a US-Israeli strike hit the B1 bridge in the west of Tehran. The major highway link, described as the tallest bridge in West Asia, had been scheduled to be inaugurated soon, Al Jazeera reported. It sustained significant damage in the strike.

Tehran has reacted with defiance, dismissing Trump's threats. "If attacks on non-civilian targets are repeated, our retaliatory response will be carried out far more forcefully and on a much wider scale," warned Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

In recent weeks, the US and Israel have hit several Iranian power plants, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, raising concerns about radioactive contamination spreading beyond Iran's borders.

Advertisement

Iran's power grid is among the largest in West Asia, serving 92 million people. The country operates hundreds of power plants, with a mixture of gas, coal, hydro, nuclear, and oil-fired facilities.

Major population centers, such as Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan, are powered by clusters of gas-fired plants. Additionally, Iran's largest power station, the Damavand Power Plant, has a capacity of 2,900MW, providing electricity to millions of homes in and around Tehran.