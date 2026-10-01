'UAE law applies': Abu Dhabi asserts jurisdiction over flydubai cockpit attack probe

Read More: flydubai incident: Israel to honour Captain Smit for bravery during mid-air emergency, says envoy Reuven Azar

Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The airline had said an altercation occurred in the flight deck, prompting crew members travelling on the aircraft to intervene and secure the plane.

Statement| UAE Following Incident Involving flydubai Flight to Tel Aviv https://t.co/cTkSUVCPnw pic.twitter.com/9YN4vHVxNN — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) October 1, 2026

While Flydubai and the UAE have described the episode as an "altercation" in the flight deck and said the motive remains under investigation, Israeli officials have called it a suspected attempted terror attack.

The incident involved Captain Smit Macchhar, an Indian national and the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, and his co-pilot, an Omani national. The co-pilot allegedly stabbed Macchhar in the cockpit. Macchhar fought back and managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and overpower the co-pilot.

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The aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was taken into custody.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel ​Katz said on Wednesday that Israel's preliminary information indicated that the co-pilot aimed to crash the plane.

Must Read: 'Aviation was not a childhood dream': The journey of Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar

UAE cites its jurisdiction

The UAE Foreign Ministry said its judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable law. "Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory," the ministry said.

The investigation will examine the circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including "any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent" and whether there was any prior planning or direction.

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The UAE also thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident. The ministry urged people to rely on official information and avoid speculation or unverified reports until the investigation is completed.

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, was seriously injured after being stabbed by his co-pilot in the cockpit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Machchhar a "true hero", saying he fought back, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker.

"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Netanyahu said.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children. The co-pilot was taken into custody in Saudi Arabia.

Israel's Foreign Ministry also praised Machchhar and the Israeli passengers and Emirati crew who intervened.

"Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit," it said. "Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save all the passengers."