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flydubai incident: Israel to honour Captain Smit for bravery during mid-air emergency, says envoy Reuven Azar

flydubai incident: Israel to honour Captain Smit for bravery during mid-air emergency, says envoy Reuven Azar

The announcement centres on Captain Smit's actions during the attack, with Israel set to honour him for his bravery.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 3:12 PM IST
flydubai incident: Israel to honour Captain Smit for bravery during mid-air emergency, says envoy Reuven AzarCaptain Smit Machchhar
SUMMARY
  • Israel's envoy Reuven Azar shared the development with India Today
  • Captain Smit's actions during the attack were described as notably brave
  • The recognition focuses on conduct shown in the middle of danger

In a recognition of courage in the middle of an attack, Israel will honour Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his valour during the flydubai attack, Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar told India Today. The announcement centres on Captain Smit's actions during the attack, with Israel set to honour him for his bravery.

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Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday. As the attack unfolded, the airplane, carrying 174 people, went into a steep descent, leaving passengers and crew scrambling to prevent a massive aviation disaster.

Calling the Indian pilot a "great hero" for helping save the lives of passengers despite being seriously injured, Azar said, “He indeed is a great hero. And India and Israel are great partners in the war. We will find a way to recognise him."

The Israeli envoy further said that the pilot's brave actions resonated across Israel, with people and the country's leadership taking note of his valour. "Israel does not forget its friends, those who are with Israel in times of crisis," Reuven Azar said.

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Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson Doron Spielman told The Times of Israel that Captain Smit Machchhar was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to draw on "the last moments of his energy" to open the release of the cockpit door.

This allowed passengers and crew to overpower the copilot and enable a second pair of flydubai pilots who were on board to land the jet in Tabuk.

Meanwhile, the Indian pilot is currently in stable condition after receiving treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, according to officials. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a social media that Captain Smit is "admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention".

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It added that while a full update on his health is awaited, he was "reported to be in stable condition". The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are closely monitoring his health and are in touch with his family.

"We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being," the mission said.

Saudi authorities are investigating the incident.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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