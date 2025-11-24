Ukrainian leadership has shown ‘zero gratitude’, says miffed Trump amid peace plan restructuring 

US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian leadership has shown “zero gratitude” for their efforts, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to say they were thankful to the US administration and every American. This comes as the US and Ukraine said they created an "updated and refined peace framework" to end the war with Russia.

Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war would have never happened under strong US and Ukraine leadership. He blamed the Joe Biden administration for the war that’s been going on for nearly four years, and said they were only good for rigging and stealing the elections. There was no mention of a war in his first term in office, Trump said.

“I inherited a war that should have never happened, a war that is a loser for everyone, especially the millions of people that have so needlessly died. Ukraine “leadership” has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram in a response, "Ukraine is thankful to the United States, to every American heart and particularly to President Trump for the help which, starting with Javelin (missiles), saves Ukrainian lives.” He also thanked Europe, the G7 and G20 groupings of countries for their help. "This is why we are working so carefully on every point, every step towards peace," he wrote. "Everything has to be worked out correctly so that we can truly end this war and prevent war from happening again."

These posts are reminiscent of the dressing down that Zelenskyy received from Trump and US Vice President JD Vance in their February meeting for supposedly not showing any gratitude to the US administration. "Just say thank you," Vance had demanded at one point in the fiery discussion, in which they told Zelenskyy that his country was going to lose and millions would die.

THE PEACE DEAL

The United States and Ukraine introduced an "updated and refined peace framework" in an effort to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia. Developed after joint talks in Geneva, this latest approach modified an earlier plan that Kyiv and its allies saw as too favourable to Moscow. European officials also participated, contributing to adjustments in the proposed settlement.

In a joint statement following the Geneva discussions, both delegations described their talks as "highly productive" and affirmed that further sessions would continue. Specific details regarding several key issues remained undisclosed, particularly those concerning long-term security assurances for Kyiv.

According to the White House, the new version included strengthened security guarantees and reflected Ukraine's national interests. Ukrainian officials did not release a separate statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the American delegation, said work remained on questions including the role of NATO, but that his team had narrowed down unresolved issues in a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine championed by Trump. The new document, influenced by US and European input, aims to provide a more robust framework for future negotiations.

European officials worked with their US and Ukrainian counterparts to adapt the original US proposal, countering suggestions to limit Kyiv's armed forces and proposed territorial concessions. The revised European plan advocates for Ukraine to maintain a larger military than previously recommended and for land negotiations to start from the current front line rather than pre-determined boundaries.

Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has until Thursday to approve the plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO. He also noted his proposal is not a final offer.