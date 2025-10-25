US, Russia, Ukraine ‘reasonably close’ to peace deal despite sanctions: Putin Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has claimed that Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv are “reasonably close” to reaching a diplomatic settlement to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Dmitriev’s remarks came even as tensions rose sharply between the United States and Russia following fresh US sanctions targeting Moscow’s oil sector.

In an interview with CNN, Dmitriev said that a planned meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump had not been cancelled, despite Trump’s earlier announcement. “It will probably take place at a later date,” he said.

Trump had previously said he and Putin were scheduled to meet in Budapest to discuss a possible ceasefire and peace framework, but later announced that the summit was “on hold” due to what he called Russia’s unwillingness to accept an immediate ceasefire.

Despite this, Dmitriev maintained that talks remain active. “The Russia–US dialogue will continue,” he said, “but it is certainly only possible if Russia’s interests are taken into account and treated with respect.”

Dmitriev also hinted that significant progress may already be underway. “I believe Russia and the US and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution,” he said. “It’s a big move by President Zelenskyy to already acknowledge that it’s about battle lines. You know, his previous position was that Russia should leave completely — so actually, I think we are reasonably close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out.”

Sanctions won’t derail talks, says Dmitriev

Dmitriev’s visit to the US coincided with Washington’s announcement of new sanctions on two of Russia’s largest oil companies. Speaking later on Fox News’ Special Report, he dismissed their impact and warned that they could instead drive up energy prices for Americans.

“They will only lead to gasoline costing more at American gas stations,” Dmitriev said. “We do not believe these sanctions will have a significant impact. Oil prices will rise, and Russia will sell fewer barrels — but at a higher price.”

According to Axios, Dmitriev is expected to meet Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday, with further undisclosed meetings planned in Washington. Discussions, he said, would focus on “economic cooperation and investment.”

He reiterated that communication between Moscow and Washington remains crucial: “It is only possible if Russia’s interests are treated with respect.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have not confirmed involvement in any backchannel talks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has maintained that Kyiv will not accept any peace agreement that legitimises Russian control over occupied territories.