Flights restart in Dubai: Emirates begins limited flights as Dubai airports resume operations after Iran attacks 

Dubai’s aviation sector is beginning a limited restart after days of disruption caused by escalating conflict in the Gulf.

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Dubai Airports on March 2 confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin on the evening of March 2, 2026, allowing a small number of flights to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

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Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to… pic.twitter.com/Ui4ZYbuRJ2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2026

Authorities urged passengers not to travel to the airports unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time, warning that operations remain highly restricted.

Flight operations at both airports were suspended on February 28 after Iranian retaliatory strikes targeted Gulf states, following ongoing attacks on Tehran by the United States and Israel. The suspension stranded thousands of travellers and disrupted regional air traffic.

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Dubai-based carrier Emirates said it will begin operating a limited number of flights starting Monday evening, prioritising passengers who already had earlier bookings.

Emirates will begin operating a limited number of flights commencing on the evening of 2 March.



We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates.



Please… pic.twitter.com/YATNz5gSdh — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 2, 2026

The airline said customers who have been rebooked onto the restricted flights will be contacted directly, adding that all other flights remain suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways confirmed that some repatriation and cargo flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities. However, the airline stressed that all regular scheduled flights remain suspended due to the ongoing military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

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The partial reopening signals the first step toward restoring air connectivity in the UAE, though aviation authorities cautioned that normal flight operations will depend on the evolving security situation across the Gulf.