'US negotiating with itself': Iran mocks Trump administration, says both sides can’t get along

Iran mocked the US that has claimed several times that Washington is negotiating with Tehran. Donald Trump said Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the unified command of Iran's armed forces, ​Khatam al-Anbiya ​Central Headquarters taunted the US leadership: "Has the level of your inner struggle reached ‌the ⁠stage of you negotiating with yourself?"

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"People like us can never get ​along with people like you,” said Zolfaqari. He added that ⁠US investments and pre-war energy prices would not return as long as ⁠Washington ​does not accept ​that regional stability is guaranteed by Iranian armed forces.

Iran said that any return to the table would involve certain demands to be met. It called for the closure of all US bases in the Gulf, compensation for wartime damage, an end to Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah, and sought a mechanism to levy fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had earlier stated that they received a “very big present” that was worth a tremendous amount of money. He clarified that it was not related to nuclear capabilities but to oil and gas and the strait. "That meant one thing to me -- we're dealing with the right people," he said.

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He added, "I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Despite Iran’s repeated denials, Trump insisted that Tehran wanted to “make a deal so badly”. US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are involved in the talks, he acknowledged.