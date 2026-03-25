Shares of PCBL Chemical Ltd have gained over 22% from their 52-week low in the last session (March 24, 2026). PCBL stock zoomed 22.40% to Rs 277 in the current session from a low of Rs 226.30 reached in the previous session.

In the current session, the stock zoomed 18.73% against the previous close of Rs 233.30. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 10,688 crore. A total of 44.48 lakh shares of India’s largest carbon black manufacturer and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm led to a high turnover of Rs 119.59 crore today.

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The carbon black maker's stock zoomed 139% in three years and risen 188% in five years. However, the stock has fallen 11.39% in a month and 29.09% in six months.

Despite the sharp rebound, the stock is still down 9% this year.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "PCBL has engulfed the previous 8-day range, indicating strong short-term price expansion. However, broader timeframes such as weekly and monthly charts still reflect a retracement phase, suggesting the move may need further confirmation for trend continuation. On the daily chart, there are limited clear entry signals for the short term. For confirmation, a decisive breakout above Rs 330, supported by EMA crossover and momentum strength, is essential. From a positional perspective, strong demand is seen in the Rs 205–Rs 240 zone, making accumulation on dips a more favourable strategy."

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Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "PCBL Chemical stock continues to trade in a strong uptrend with a clear lower-high lower-low structure on the daily chart. The recent sharp bounce looks like a pullback within the broader bearish trend. RSI remains below 50 and volumes are stronger on declines. Immediate resistance is placed near Rs 285– Rs 295, while key support is seen around Rs 250 and Rs 235. Overall trend remains negative; avoid fresh longs at current levels."

PCBL Chemical is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing & sale of carbon black and sale of power. The company caters to major tyre and non-tyre manufacturers in India and internationally, offering customized grades for technical and rubber goods manufacturing.