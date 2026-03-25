Iran agreed to not have nuclear weapons; gave us a very big present: Trump

President Donald Trump said Iran gave the US a “very big present” that was worth a tremendous amount of money. He also said that while the present had nothing to do with nuclear weapons, the Iranians have agreed to never have a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon."

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"They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money…It wasn’t nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did," he said. "That meant one thing to me -- we're dealing with the right people," he said.

When asked if the gift was related to the strait, Trump said, "Yeah, it was related to the flow and to the strait."

Speaking about the negotiations that Iran denied, Trump added, "We're actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly." He mentioned that the talks are led by key figures including US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

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Trump said the current Iranian leadership is very different from those at the start of the conflict. He added that the killing of former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei during the joint Israeli-US air campaign led to a regime change. His successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not been seen publicly since.

Trump also joked that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was reluctant to see the conflict settled, as he preferred continuing strikes against Iranian targets. Hegseth, when called to the podium, said, "We see ourselves as part of this negotiation as well. We negotiate with bombs."

Trump claimed the US had destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities, navy, leadership, and radar systems, calling the operation a "tremendous success."

