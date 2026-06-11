US strikes Iran again, Hormuz closed to all ships: 'War won't be limited to the region,' Iran warns

The United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday, triggering explosions across multiple locations in the country's south and prompting Tehran to take its most consequential retaliatory step yet, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessel traffic.

The escalation unfolded rapidly. US Central Command announced that American forces had begun launching additional self-defence strikes against multiple Iranian targets at 5:15 pm ET, on direct orders from the Commander in Chief. "The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression," CENTCOM said.

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Explosions were reported in Sirik, Minab, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, and Gorgan as air defence systems were activated across parts of southern Iran.

Trump's warnings earlier in the day

The strikes had been telegraphed hours in advance. President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today. We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard." He also issued a direct call to Tehran: "Sign a deal."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced the warning with unusual specificity, saying CENTCOM would be "busy tonight" and that the United States was preparing a major operation. "The US will be hitting Iran hard tonight," Hegseth said, adding that strikes would target key facilities and would be "strong and clear." He said the operation was designed to advance US military objectives while strengthening Washington's diplomatic position in the region.

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Iran's parliamentary national security committee chief Ebrahim Azizi responded with a stark warning: the "war won't be limited to the region."

Hormuz closed and two ships struck

Following the US strikes, Iran's top joint military command announced the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that all vessel traffic, including oil tankers and commercial ships, was barred from passage and that any ship attempting to transit the waterway would be targeted. Iranian media subsequently reported that two "violating ships" attempting to pass through the strait were struck by the Revolutionary Guards Navy. CENTCOM pushed back against the closure announcement, stating that commercial vessels continued to move in and out of the strait.

The move marks the most significant single escalation in the conflict's impact on global energy markets and maritime trade since hostilities began.

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Trump claims Iran asked to halt strikes Tehran denies it

In remarks to Fox News, Trump said US fighter jets were operating over Iran and that Iranian officials had contacted him directly to ask him to stop the bombing. He indicated the strikes would end shortly but left open the possibility of further action. He also stressed that Israel had no involvement in the latest US operations against Iran.

Iranian state media moved quickly to deny the claim. A senior official cited by state media described Trump's account as false and accused him of using it as cover to avoid a broader war with Iran.