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Trump announces import tariff up to 200% on generic drugs after 2026 window; India's $9.7bn exports at risk

Trump announces import tariff up to 200% on generic drugs after 2026 window; India's $9.7bn exports at risk

US President Trump has announced a phased tariff hike on generic drug imports starting August 2026, aiming to reshore pharmaceutical manufacturing to America

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 8:40 AM IST
Trump announces import tariff up to 200% on generic drugs after 2026 window; India's $9.7bn exports at riskTrump targets generic drug imports with 100-200% tariffs; India, world's pharmacy, in the crosshairs

US President Donald Trump has announced a structured tariff plan for imported generic medicines that gives pharmaceutical companies a two-year window to move manufacturing to the United States, or face duties of up to 200%.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for two years, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter."

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He framed the policy explicitly as a reshoring measure. "This is done in order to RESHORE Generic Pharmaceutical Production into America, with a penalty to those Companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them," he added. Trump also confirmed that existing policy on patented, branded, and innovative drugs would remain unchanged.

What this means for India

The announcement lands directly in India's pharmaceutical sector, which is the largest exporter of generic drugs to the United States. India exported USD 9.7 billion worth of pharmaceuticals to the US in 2025, accounting for 38% of its total global pharma exports of USD 25.8 billion, according to a Global Trade Research Initiative report.

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Indian generic medicines are widely prescribed in the US for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, and mental health conditions, making the American market central to the industry's economics. Often described as the "pharmacy of the world," India supplies affordable generic medicines not just to the US but to countries across the globe.

The timeline

The plan gives companies a defined window to act:

From August 1, 2026 through July 2028: Zero tariff, no change from current arrangements. From August 2028 for one year: Tariff rises to 100%. From August 2029 onwards: Tariff rises to 200%.

The structure is designed to give companies time to establish US-based manufacturing before the penalties kick in. Whether Indian pharmaceutical firms, many of which have existing US operations, will expand domestic capacity, absorb the tariff increase, or pass costs onto American consumers and insurers will determine the policy's real-world impact.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 22, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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