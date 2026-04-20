'US won't receive new response from our side': Iran rejects talks as Trump issues fresh warning

Iran said on Monday it has no plans for the next round of negotiations with the United States in Islamabad, signalling fresh uncertainty over diplomatic efforts amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: "We have no plans for the upcoming round of negotiations, and no decision has been made in this regard."

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The spokesperson said Tehran had submitted a 10-point proposal to Pakistan but questioned Washington's commitment to diplomacy. "We never trust the American side because it has betrayed diplomacy over a long period," he said.

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He blamed recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz on "American-Israeli aggressions" and accused the US of inconsistency. "It is the opposing side that constantly changes its positions and issues contradictory media statements."

Tehran said any future agreement must include practical guarantees. The spokesperson said Tehran had not received "any serious offer regarding lifting sanctions."

The spokesperson also referred to a ceasefire arrangement involving Lebanon, saying the US had failed to uphold its commitments. "Part of the agreement included a ceasefire in Lebanon, and we opened the Strait of Hormuz on this basis," he added.

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The Iranian official added that the waterway had been secure before recent developments.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire in the Strait and warned of military action if a deal is not reached. "Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz - A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that shots were aimed at "a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom."

Trump said US representatives were due to travel to Islamabad for negotiations. "They will be there tomorrow evening for negotiations."

He also defended the blockade of the Strait, claiming it was already in place and economically damaging Iran. "They are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing."

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Escalating his warning, Trump said: "We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL… if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran."

Iran, however, signalled it sees little progress ahead, saying: "Indicators confirm lack of seriousness from the US side to proceed along the diplomatic path."

The spokesperson added: "The opposing side insists on continuing the previous erroneous path and will not receive a new response from our side."

