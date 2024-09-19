Walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon claim 20 lives: Here's what we know so far on multiple blasts in region

At least 20 people were killed and over 450 injured across Lebanon following the explosions of hand-held radios or walkie-talkies reportedly used by the terror group Hezbollah. The blasts occurred in multiple locations, including Baalbek, just a day after an attack linked to Israel that targeted communication devices used by Hezbollah.

Video footage from Baalbek captured the aftermath of the incident, showing a walkie-talkie that exploded in a residential home. These incidents add to a troubling tally of at least 32 deaths and over 3,000 injuries from consecutive attacks that threaten to further complicate the already fragile peace efforts in a region escalated by the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Here's what we know so far concerning the multiple blasts:

- Firefighters rushed to multiple sites as the explosions led to fires that engulfed about 60 homes, 15 vehicles, and numerous motorcycles.

- Gold Apollo Co., the Taiwanese firm associated with the exploded devices, named BAC Consulting Kft (Hungarian firm) as the commercial manufacturer. However, the Hungarian government clarified that BAC is only a trading intermediary without manufacturing operations in Hungary.

- The situation has further escalated as Iran's ambassador to Lebanon sustained serious injuries from one of the blasts.

- Lebanon's Information Minister Ziyad Makari stated to Al-Jazeera that the country does not fear Hezbollah’s potential response but is concerned about "Israel and its crimes." He emphasised that investigations are underway, hinting at a collaborative effort between the Lebanese state and Hezbollah to probe the technical nature of these attacks on national sovereignty.

- Amid escalating tensions, Lebanon is now directing blame toward Israel's Mossad for orchestrating what experts describe as an audacious “supply-chain” operation in espionage.

- Now, in response to all this planning, Israeli forces have shifted troops to the northern border with Lebanon amid daily exchanges of fire since the latest Gaza war began on October 7. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant noted a significant shift in military focus, warning that the conflict could intensify.

- While Israel has not formally commented on the recent explosions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated the importance of securing the safety of northern Israeli residents and signalled that military action might be necessary to counter Hezbollah's ongoing rocket attacks