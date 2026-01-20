'We can deploy missiles in Greenland without annexing it': Ex-US ambassador punctures Trump's security logic

The United States can deploy missile defence systems in Greenland without annexing the island, former US ambassador Michael McFaul said on Tuesday, directly challenging the Trump administration's national security justification for pursuing control over the Arctic territory.

Responding to comments by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, McFaul rejected the argument that annexation was essential for US security, calling the logic "illogical" and warning that the approach risked damaging NATO, while strengthening Russia.

"We can put our missiles and radars for missile defense in Greenland without annexing the island," McFaul said. "We installed robust missiles and radars for missile defense in Poland & Romania without annexing their territory. Bessent makes no sense. This is illogical. Trump is being petulant not 'strategic.'"

Bessent had defended the administration's stance in an interview on Meet The Press, arguing that Greenland was critical to American defence planning. "Greenland is essential to the U.S. national security. We're building the Golden Dome, the missile system, and President Trump is being strategic," Bessent said.

McFaul, however, questioned why Greenland did not feature in formal US security planning if annexation was truly vital. "If annexing Greenland is so vital to American national security , why is the subject not discussed at all in Trump's new National Security Strategy? Did they just forget?" he asked.

He went further, accusing President Trump of pursuing Greenland for personal rather than strategic reasons. "Greenland is a vanity project for Trump that would cost us a broken NATO and a stronger Putin," McFaul said.

In a separate message addressed directly to the President, McFaul urged Trump to step back from further escalation. "Mr President, you threatened to invade Greenland and allies suddenly did more to protect the island. Declare victory, call it a win, and stop threatening to waste our money to buy a piece of land we don’t need," he wrote.

Trump, however, has doubled down on his pursuit of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, describing it as indispensable to global security. In a post on Truth Social, the US president said he had spoken to NATO leadership on the issue.

"I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland," Trump wrote, referring to Mark Rutte. "I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland."

Trump said there was broad agreement on Greenland's strategic importance. "As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" he said.

"The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace," Trump wrote. "We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!"