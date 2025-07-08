‘We don’t want an emperor’: How BRICS nations reacted to Trump’s ultimatum

After China said BRICS does not target any country and that it does not appreciate the use of tariffs as a tool of coercion, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the world does not need an emperor. The strong reaction from BRICS nations come after Trump warned other countries against joining the group, threatening them with an additional 10 per cent tariff if they did.

"The world has changed. We don't want an emperor,” said a defiant President Lula at the end of BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro. "This is a set of countries that wants to find another way of organizing the world from the economic perspective," he said of the bloc. "I think that's why the BRICS are making people uncomfortable."

Trump accused the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia – of indulging in anti-American practices. While he did not clarify what these practices were, he had earlier indicated that the US would slap “100 per cent tariffs” on the BRICS nations for their attempt on de-dollarisation.

However, Brazil’s BRICS presidency had already nixed efforts to advance a common currency for the group. Even so, President Lula repeated on Monday that global trade needs alternatives. "Obviously, we have to be responsible about doing that carefully. Our central banks have to discuss it with central banks from other countries. That's something that happens gradually until it's consolidated,” he said.

China too voiced its displeasure at the ultimatum. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said, “BRICS’ mechanism is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries; it advocates openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and does not target any country.” “As for tariffs, we have always opposed tariff wars and trade wars, and opposed using tariffs as a tool of coercion and pressure. Imposing tariffs arbitrarily is not in the interests of any party,” said Mao.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said BRICS does not seek to compete with any other power and expressed his confidence in reaching a trade deal with the US.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Russia's cooperation with the BRICS was based on a "common world view" and "will never be directed against third countries."

India is yet to provide an official response to Trump’s ultimatum.