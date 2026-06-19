'We’ll play out the 60 days...': Trump doubles down on Iran deal amid Israeli criticism

Just days after announcing a landmark peace framework with Iran, US President Donald Trump has struck a dramatically tougher tone, declaring that Tehran is negotiating from a position of weakness and will receive no financial relief from Washington.

In a fresh post on his social media platform, Trump wrote: “We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!”

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The remarks inject fresh uncertainty into a fragile US-Iran understanding unveiled earlier this month following months of military tensions and a brief but intense conflict involving Iran, Israel, and US forces. Trump's comments also appear to contradict expectations that the agreement could eventually pave the way for sanctions relief and economic support for Iran.

Inside the US-Iran peace deal

While full details have not been released, reports suggest the memorandum of understanding aims to halt hostilities, reopen critical shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, restart nuclear negotiations, and establish a roadmap for broader regional de-escalation.

The framework reportedly allows limited Iranian uranium enrichment under international supervision while setting the stage for further negotiations on sanctions, trade, and regional security arrangements.

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The Trump administration originally presented the agreement as a pathway to prevent a wider West Asia war and stabilise global energy markets after months of disruptions. Negotiations were expected to continue in Switzerland, though follow-up talks have since been postponed amid growing political tensions.

Pushback from Israel & domestic critics

The deal has faced swift skepticism in Israel, where officials and security hawks fear that any easing of pressure could strengthen a longtime adversary.

Critics argue that allowing Iran to retain elements of its nuclear infrastructure, even under monitoring, falls short of earlier US demands for a complete dismantling of Tehran's enrichment capabilities. Some Israeli commentators warned the framework risks giving Iran economic breathing room without permanently eliminating its nuclear ambitions, echoing longstanding objections to previous agreements.

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Opposition is also mounting at home. Several Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators in the United States have sharply criticized the agreement, arguing that Washington surrendered leverage despite military gains made during the conflict.

Critics have questioned reports that the framework could eventually involve sanctions relief, access to frozen Iranian assets, and private-sector investment mechanisms. Some described the agreement as an unnecessary concession that rewards Tehran, while others raised concerns over whether lawmakers will have an opportunity to scrutinize the final terms before implementation.