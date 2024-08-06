What is Jamaat-e-Islami? The Pakistan-linked terror outfit that brought Bangladesh to its knees

In a dramatic development, Bangladesh's political scene has been upended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, which comes amidst widespread protests and civil unrest. In response, Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman has declared that an interim government will be established to guide the country through this period of instability. The announcement followed reports that Sheikh Hasina had fled to India.

Jamaat-e-Islami

On August 1, 2024, the Bangladesh government officially banned Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Chhatra Shibir, designating them as terrorist organizations under Section 18/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009. This decision, confirmed by a notification from the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, follows years of allegations and legal actions against the group. The government accused the party of instigating violent protests that resulted in the deaths of over 300 people and injuries to thousands more. The protests were sparked by a quota system for government jobs.

Origins and Ideology

Jamaat-e-Islami was founded by Sayyid Abul A’la Maududi, a figure associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, with the mission of establishing an Islamic state. The name translates to "congregation of Islam," while Chhatra Shibir, its student wing, means "student camp." The organization's ideology promotes an Islamic conquest, aiming to bring the world under Islamic rule.

Historical Context and Legal Actions

Jamaat-e-Islami's activities have been controversial since Bangladesh's independence. The organization was initially banned by the first government led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for collaborating with Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War. Jamaat members were implicated in forming auxiliary forces such as Razakar, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, and the Peace Committee, which were involved in atrocities against Bengali freedom fighters, particularly targeting Hindus.

In 2013, the Election Commission of Bangladesh canceled Jamaat’s registration following a court ruling, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court's Appellate Division in 2023. The latest ban follows recommendations from the law ministry and a decision by the 14-party alliance, led by the Awami League, amidst accusations of Jamaat's involvement in violence surrounding the quota reform movement.

Global Presence and Influence

Jamaat-e-Islami has established a significant presence beyond Bangladesh. In Pakistan, it remains a prominent political force, despite its involvement in militant activities through its student wing, Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba. The organization has connections with various militant groups, including Gaza-based Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

In Europe and the United States, Jamaat-e-Islami has established a network through South Asian immigrant communities. It is particularly active in the United Kingdom, where it influences Islamic organizations and community politics. The United States has been a strong advocate for Jamaat's political participation, often urging Bangladesh to lift restrictions on the group.

Current Situation and Government Crackdown

Following the ban, Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies have initiated a crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates. Offices and publication houses associated with the group are being targeted as authorities seek to dismantle its operations within the country. Despite these efforts, reports suggest that Jamaat activists are attempting to mobilize and protest in various regions.

The current government's decisive actions, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, aim to curb the influence of Jamaat-e-Islami, a group historically linked to violence and extremism. However, the organization's deep-rooted connections and support base present ongoing challenges as Bangladesh navigates its political and security landscape.