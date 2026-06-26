Who owns the world's gold? US & Europe dominates, India secures 8th spot in top 10 list

For centuries, gold has been the asset countries turned to when uncertainty rose. Today, despite the dominance of digital payments, sophisticated financial markets and cryptocurrencies, the world's central banks are once again building their gold stockpiles.

A new global ranking of official gold reserves shows that the yellow metal remains at the heart of national financial strategies. The United States continues to dominate by a wide margin, holding 8,133.5 tonnes of gold — more than twice the reserves of second-placed Germany and roughly equal to the combined holdings of Germany, Italy and France.

Advertisement

The data highlights how gold continues to serve as a strategic buffer against inflation, currency volatility and geopolitical risks. While the biggest reserves remain concentrated in the West, emerging economies are increasingly adding to their holdings.

Germany ranks second with 3,351.6 tonnes, followed by Italy with 2,451.9 tonnes and France with 2,437 tonnes. Russia and China round out the top six, each holding more than 2,200 tonnes. Collectively, the United States and Europe account for more than 60% of the world's reported gold reserves.

India has emerged as a significant player in this landscape. With 876.2 tonnes of gold reserves, it ranks eighth globally, ahead of several advanced economies. The country's holdings have risen notably in recent years as central banks worldwide seek to diversify reserve portfolios and reduce dependence on traditional reserve assets.

Advertisement

China's accumulation has drawn particular attention. Between 2019 and 2024, the country added 331 tonnes of gold, taking its reserves to nearly 2,280 tonnes. Poland and Turkey also recorded substantial increases, reflecting a broader trend among nations seeking protection from economic and geopolitical shocks.

The rankings also reveal that gold ownership is no longer limited to the largest economies. Countries such as Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Singapore have steadily expanded their reserves, underscoring gold's enduring appeal as a store of value.

The renewed focus on bullion comes at a time when gold's role in the global financial system is growing. Recent international assessments indicate that gold has become one of the most important reserve assets held by central banks worldwide, supported by strong prices and sustained official-sector demand.

Advertisement

For all the technological and financial innovations of the modern era, the message from central banks is clear: when uncertainty rises, gold still commands trust. And as countries continue to strengthen their financial defences, the race to build strategic gold reserves shows little sign of slowing.