'Will no longer be used as a weapon...': Trump claims Iran won’t close Strait of Hormuz again

In a flurry of posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump declared what he called a “great and brilliant day for the world,” claiming that Iran has agreed to never again shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — a move that, if sustained, could ease one of the biggest geopolitical risks to global energy markets.

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“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again,” Trump wrote, framing the development as a major breakthrough. “It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world.”

The claim comes amid a fragile and complex diplomatic moment in West Asia, where signals of de-escalation are unfolding alongside continued military pressure. Just hours earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that commercial shipping through the Strait would remain fully open during the ongoing ceasefire period linked to Lebanon.

In another post Trump wrote, “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you! President DJT”.

In a statement posted on X (formally twitter), Araghchi said that all commercial vessels would be allowed to pass through the waterway via a coordinated route designated by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation. The assurance is significant, given the Strait’s role as one of the world’s most critical النفط transit chokepoints, through which a substantial portion of global crude oil shipments flows daily.

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However, Tehran’s messaging has not been entirely aligned. Iran’s deputy foreign minister signalled that the country is not in favour of a temporary ceasefire, instead pushing for a comprehensive and lasting end to regional hostilities — a stance that suggests deeper negotiations are still unresolved.

At the same time, Trump made it clear that Washington’s hardline posture toward Iran remains unchanged. Despite describing the Strait as “completely open and ready for business,” he reiterated that the US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports will continue “in full force” until negotiations between the two sides are fully concluded.

For global markets, the developments are being closely watched. Any threat to the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow maritime corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to international waters — has historically triggered sharp spikes in oil prices and heightened volatility. Conversely, assurances of uninterrupted flow tend to stabilise markets and ease concerns over supply disruptions.

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While Trump’s assertion that Iran has committed to keeping the Strait permanently open remains unverified by Iranian officials, the broader indication of continued access for commercial shipping offers a degree of relief to energy-importing nations.