IT services firm announces Rs 16/share dividend with Q4 results; 320% payout in focus

The Board of an IT solutions and services firm on Friday recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, translating into a likely 320 per cent payout, while announcing its fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results. The company is Mastek Ltd.

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"The Board of Directors recommended a Final Dividend of 320 per cent i.e. Rs 16/- per equity share (on the face value of Rs 5/- per equity share), for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the Shareholders' approval at the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM)," it stated in an exchange filing.

Mastek added that the dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of approval at the AGM.

"The total dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 (including the interim dividend of Rs 8/- per share) stands at Rs 24/- per share or 480 per cent (in the previous year Rs 23/- per share or 460 per cent)," it further stated.

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Record date?

The IT services company noted that record date for the FY26 dividend payment will be determined later and disclosed to the exchanges.

Q4 results

Mastek recorded a 30.94 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit, which came at Rs 106.15 crore compared to Rs 81.07 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 3.60 per cent YoY to Rs 938 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 905.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses rose 2.26 per cent to Rs 812.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against Rs 794.95 crore in the same period a year earlier.

The results, along with the dividend announcement, were disclosed post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, shares of Mastek settled 2.93 per cent higher at Rs 1,749.90.