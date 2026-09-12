Xi Jinping warns against war in Middle East, Gulf, urges BRICS to stand on ‘right side of history’

Xi said the war in the Middle East had caused serious losses to people across the region and did not serve the common interests of the international community.

His remarks came as BRICS leaders gathered in New Delhi against the backdrop of continuing conflict and instability in the Middle East and Gulf region. The impact of global conflicts, their consequences for developing economies and the need for greater international cooperation are among the issues being discussed at the summit.

Xi warned against war in the Middle East and Gulf region, according to Chinese state media, while stressing the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

China to work for peace in Middle East

Xi said China will work with BRICS members to play its due role in achieving peace and tranquillity in the Middle East and Gulf region.

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The Chinese president also called for greater cooperation among BRICS members on issues affecting global peace and security, urging the grouping to respond collectively to major international challenges.

His comments come at a time when BRICS is seeking to strengthen its role in global affairs and position itself as a platform for cooperation among emerging economies and developing countries.

Xi urges BRICS to play leading role

Xi urged BRICS countries to play a pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability, according to Chinese state media.

He called on members to firmly stand on the “right side of history” as the bloc discusses global conflicts, international cooperation and its role in shaping the global order.

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The Chinese president's remarks placed peace and security at the centre of his message to the grouping, with a call for BRICS members to strengthen coordination on international issues.

Xi also stressed that the grouping should play its due role in responding to challenges affecting global peace and security.

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China to host 2027 BRICS Summit

During the New Delhi summit, Xi said China will assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The announcement comes as leaders discuss the future priorities of the grouping, global governance and cooperation among emerging economies.

China's BRICS presidency next year will give Beijing an opportunity to shape the bloc's agenda on international cooperation and global governance, while continuing discussions on peace, security and the interests of developing countries.

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