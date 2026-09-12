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‘Global South must become a global decision-maker’: PM Modi at BRICS Summit with Xi, Putin

‘Global South must become a global decision-maker’: PM Modi at BRICS Summit with Xi, Putin

PM Narendra Modi called for a greater role for the Global South in global decision-making as he opened the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi also proposed a 10-point BRICS Reform Roadmap focused on representation, responsiveness and rule-making to make global institutions more reflective of current economic realities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 3:53 PM IST
‘Global South must become a global decision-maker’: PM Modi at BRICS Summit with Xi, PutinPM Modi also proposed a 10-point BRICS Reform Roadmap focused on representation, responsiveness and rule-making to make global institutions more reflective of current economic realities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a greater role for the Global South in shaping international decisions, arguing that developing countries must move from being represented in global institutions to having a meaningful voice in their decision-making. Addressing world leaders at the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Modi also proposed a 10-point reform roadmap aimed at strengthening representation, responsiveness and rule-making in global governance.

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Platform of partnership

Emphasising the need to give the Global South a stronger voice, Modi said existing global institutions continue to reflect an imbalance between representation and decision-making power.

"The Global South sits in the front row of global organisations but remains in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership', where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the progress of humanity lies at the core of every endeavour," the prime minister said.

Modi said BRICS itself had reached a new stage in its evolution, with the grouping having developed a distinct identity on the global stage over the past two decades.

"Today, BRICS, too, has reached a moment of 'coming of age'. Over the past two decades, BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage. We respect each other's perspectives and move forward through consensus. We strive to advance not by opposing anyone, but by taking everyone along. Now is the time for us to translate our unity and consensus within BRICS into tangible results on the global stage," Modi said.

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BRICS Reform Roadmap

As part of the push for greater representation of developing countries, Modi proposed drafting 10 proposals for global governance reform and developing a ‘BRICS Reform Roadmap’ before the grouping's next summit.

He said the roadmap should be built around three core pillars — representation, responsiveness and rule-making.

On representation, Modi said reform of the United Nations Security Council should no longer be delayed and called for text-based negotiations to be tied to a definitive timeline and clear outcomes.

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"Regarding representation, I wish to state that reforms in the UN Security Council can no longer be delayed. On this matter, text-based negotiations must be linked to a definitive timeline and clear, tangible outcomes," added the prime minister.

He also called for changes in international financial institutions, saying their voting structures, leadership positions and policy priorities should better reflect current economic realities.

BRICS pushes continuity and cooperation

Modi also proposed a BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism to maintain institutional momentum, track initiatives and ensure follow-up through the Troika arrangement.

Among other proposals, he suggested a “Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network” to connect maritime authorities and diplomatic missions and facilitate assistance during emergencies, including medical aid and evacuations.

The proposals come as Modi described BRICS’ 20th anniversary as a coming-of-age moment, signalling a new phase of maturity and responsibility for the grouping.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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