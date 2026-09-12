‘Everything will work out just fine’: Trump says Iran war will end very soon, oil prices will drop

While speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House, Trump indicated that the Iran war would end ‘very soon’, suggesting that it could be over after the US midterms.

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“I think very soon. I think it'll be probably right after the mid-terms. They're trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate the election. But I think people are wise to it,” he told reporters. He said oil prices would fall once the war ended.

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He said the US controls the Strait of Hormuz and the Iran-backed Houthis don’t want to fight them. These remarks came after the Houthis attacked the Saudi pipeline in Riyadh and Medina with drones.

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Trump was received by Catherine Connolly, the left-wing President of Ireland, at her official residence in Dublin. Connolly, known for her critical stance towards Trump, inspected a military guard of honour during the visit. Despite Connolly's previous remarks describing Trump as "acting like a bully," the meeting between the two leaders was courteous. Connolly presented Trump with a collection of poems by Belfast poet Michael Longley as a gift.

Following the meeting with Connolly, Trump met with Ireland's Prime Minister, Micheal Martin. Discussions are expected to cover issues including the Middle East situation, America's and Israel's stance on Iran, US tariffs on EU pharmaceuticals, and immigration matters.