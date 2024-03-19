Barack Obama 'drops in' for informal meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Former US President Barack Obama dropped in for an unannounced informal meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London on Monday.

Obama waved at photographers as he entered the famous black door for what Downing Street officials later described as a “courtesy drop in” for a chat in the UK PM's study. The agenda for the hour-long meeting was not revealed but it is likely the Russian re-election of President Vladimir Putin and the conflict in Ukraine may have featured in their discussions.

"He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

''I think President Obama's team made contact and obviously the Prime Minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation," the spokesperson said.

this marks Obama's first visit to Downing Street since he left the White House after his two terms as US President, between 2009 and 2017. The 62-year-old Democrat founded the Chicago-based Obama Foundation with a mission to "inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world".

The meeting between Obama and Sunak is believed to be the first time the pair have met. Obama was seen leaving Downing Street around an hour later with the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, and smiled at reporters as he quipped that he was “tempted" when asked to speak.