Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a report by BBC. The arrest took place on Thursday, which was also his 66th birthday.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that an investigation has been opened. In a statement on X, the force said, “Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office.”

Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office. A man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested and remains in police custody. As per national guidance we will not name the arrested man. Read more: https://t.co/wehZDx4InV pic.twitter.com/b23l2KeOHG

However, the police did not name the person arrested.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the force said.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

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Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Police presence at Sandringham

Soon after news of the arrest broke, six unmarked police cars and around eight plain-clothed officers were seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, where Andrew lives.

Prime Minister reacts

Reacting to the development, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the principle that “nobody is above the law” must apply.

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Speaking to the BBC, he did not comment on whether Andrew should present himself to the police but said the principle was “very important” and “has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other case”.

Linked to Epstein files

Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police had said they were examining allegations that Andrew may have passed confidential government documents to American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegations are linked to files recently released by the US government. The documents have once again brought Andrew’s past association with Epstein under scrutiny.

Police are also looking at allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for the former prince. These claims emerged after US authorities released documents related to a trafficking investigation into Epstein.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has also said he regrets his friendship with Epstein. He has not issued any fresh comment since the latest set of documents was made public.

Stripped of titles last year

On November 3, 2025, King Charles III formally removed his brother’s “Prince” title, the “His Royal Highness” style and the Duke of York title through Letters Patent. The decision came after mounting pressure over Andrew’s links to Epstein.

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Andrew was reported to police by the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic following the release of more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The documents reportedly suggested that in 2010 Andrew forwarded Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other destinations he had visited during official trips.

Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service had earlier said they were in discussions about the case. Police have described misconduct in public office — a common law offence not clearly defined in statute — as involving “particular complexities”.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the reported arrest.

The development marks one of the most serious legal troubles faced by a senior member of the British royal family and is likely to spark further debate in the UK about accountability at the highest levels.