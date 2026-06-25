5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts California after major tremors strike Venezuela, Japan

A powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on June 24 around 8:10 a.m. PT, marking the strongest quake to hit the region since 1940. The earthquake's epicentre was located about 7 miles northwest of the town of Willits in Mendocino County, roughly 225 kilometres northeast of San Francisco. The tremor, which struck at 8:10 a.m. local time, was felt across a wide area, including the coastal city of Fort Bragg, according to the Associated Press (AP).

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Authorities reported some injuries and widespread power outages affecting more than 6,000 residents in six towns near the epicentre. However, there were no immediate reports of major structural damage or fatalities. The quake triggered nearly 657,000 earthquake early-warning alerts through California's MyShake system, while several aftershocks followed in the hours afterwards. Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones told the AP that, “it was the largest earthquake to strike the area in nearly 90 years.”

The California quake came amid heightened global seismic activity. In Venezuela, two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck near the Caribbean coast west of Caracas. The twin tremors occurred within seconds of each other, causing panic, damaging infrastructure, and prompting emergency response operations across affected regions. Authorities launched rescue efforts as aftershocks continued to shake the area. Reports indicated damage to buildings, roads, and public infrastructure, making it one of the strongest seismic events to hit the country in recent years.

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Meanwhile, Japan was struck by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off its northern coast. The quake was felt across several prefectures, prompting authorities to assess potential damage and monitor for tsunami risks. While no widespread destruction was immediately reported, emergency agencies remained on alert due to Japan's location along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Seismologists note that the earthquakes in California, Venezuela, and Japan are not believed to be directly connected, as they occurred on separate tectonic systems. However, the succession of major tremors across three regions within a short period has drawn global attention to the world's ongoing seismic activity.