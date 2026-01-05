‘Absolutely makes no sense’: Denmark says US has no right to annex Greenland after Trump’s threat

Soon after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, President Donald Trump indicated that Greenland might be next. He suggested that Venezuela might not be the last country to be subjected to an American intervention, prompting Denmark to ask Washington to “cease its threats” against their allies.

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark issued a statement after Trump’s remarks. “I must say this very clearly to the United States: It makes absolutely no sense to speak of any necessity for the United States to take over Greenland. The United States has no legal basis to annex one of the three countries of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Frederiksen said that the Kingdom of Denmark, and thus Greenland, is a member of NATO and is covered by the alliance’s collective security guarantee. “We already have a defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States that grants the US broad access to Greenland. In addition, the Kingdom has made significant investments in security in the Arctic,” said the Prime Minister.

“I therefore strongly urge the United States to cease its threats against a historically close ally, and against another country and another people who have stated very clearly that they are not for sale,” said Frederiksen.

Trump had said that the US needs Greenland for national security and not for minerals. Speaking to reporters from Mar-a-Lago, he said there are Russian and Chinese ships all over its coast. “We have to have it (Greenland),” he said.

Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway also spoke out in support of Denmark. "Greenland is an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Norway stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark," he said.

WHY IS GREENLAND IMPORTANT TO THE US?

Greenland holds significant value due to its strategic position in the Arctic between Europe and North America, making it a critical site for the US' ballistic-missile defence system. The island's extensive mineral resources have also drawn American interest, particularly as the US aims to decrease its reliance on Chinese exports. Recent developments saw President Trump appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, an action that reignited criticism from both Denmark and Greenland regarding Washington's intentions towards the self-governing Danish territory.

Landry has also publicly backed Trump’s remarks on Greenland to become part of the US. Greenland, while having the right to declare independence under a 2009 agreement, remains dependent on Danish subsidies.