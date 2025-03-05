Trump’s Congress address: Reciprocal tariffs on China, India, ending DEI policies, taking of Greenland, Panama Canal

"To my fellow citizens, America is back," announced US President Donald Trump in an explosive address to the Congress on Tuesday. His speech was greeted with thunderous applause and standing ovation by the Republicans while the Democrats sat still, finding no reason to rejoice as Trump dismissed some of the Biden era policies.

Democrats held up signs with messages like ‘No King’ and ‘This is NOT normal’ as many walked out of the chamber mid-speech. Texas Congressman Al Green was removed for violating decorum and was removed from the chamber as he refused to sit down during the speech.

Trump said he looks at the Democrats and realises that there is nothing he can say or do to make them happy.

WHAT TRUMP SAID DURING HIS CONGRESS ADDRESS